Case filed against 3 including publisher and editor of Sidhakura

A case has been filed against three persons including publisher and editor of sidhakura.com.

The District Government Attorney Office, Kathmandu has filed the case against Chairman of sidhakura.com Yuvaraj Kandel, its editor Nabin Dhungana, and Raj Kumar Timalsina at the Kathmandu District Court. All three are currently absconding.

A news report titled ‘Sting operation of meeting including SC justice for dismissing over 400 corruption cases’ was published by sidhakura.com on April 26 incriminating SC justices and others.

Timalsina had provided the audio recording for transmission.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police had initiated investigation on the issue on instruction of the Supreme Court (SC).

The three have been charged as per the Electronic Transaction Act and also for the offense of insulting behavior.

The CIB has already made documents about the incident with advocate Kishor Kumar Bista, Chairman of Kantipur Media Group Kailash Shirohiya, SP Sanjay Singh Thapa, Publisher of Annapurna Post Rameshwar Thapa, journalist Surendra Kafle and others incriminated in the audio recording.

The police have already concluded that the audio published as part of the “Dark File” series on sidhakura.com is fake.

Nepal Police had formed a six-member committee headed by Deputy Inspector General Nabinda Aryal, chief of the Cyber Bureau, to investigate the audio content of the “Dark File” series as per the Supreme Court’s order. The committee concluded that the audio is fake.

The investigation report stated that Raj Kumar Timilsina, who provided the audio to Sidhakura, had recorded the audio himself on the morning of April 17 and emailed it the same evening.

The report mentioned that only Timilsina’s voice matched while none of the other voices named in the audio content matched during examination, the source added.

Police had also visited the place where the audio was said to have been recorded.