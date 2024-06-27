Four missing in Lamjung landslide found dead

Four people who were missing in a landslide in Lamjung district have been found dead.

The four, all from the same family, had gone missing after a landslide buried three houses in Bagum, Kwholasotha Rural Municipality-3, on Tuesday night.

The deceased are Rudraman Gurung, 67; his daughter-in-law Pancha Kumari Gurung, 36; and granddaughters Namrata Gurung, 4, and Ichchha Gurung, 8, the Rastriya Samachar Samiti quoted a local Chitra Ghale as saying.

According to Ghale, police and locals recovered their bodies from the debris.