Police detain dairy farmers demanding payment for milk (Pictures)

Police detained dairy farmers who were staging a demonstration at Lainchaur of Kathmandu on Wednesday afternoon demanding payment for milk.

Earlier, police had detained dairy farmers from the same place on Wednesday morning. The farmers again began their demonstration soon after they were released from police custody.

Police have detained more than 30 farmers from the protest venue.

The dairy farmers have demanded that the government provide them payment for milk immediately.

They also picketed the Dairy Development Corporation (DDC) central office earlier.

Dairy farmers have not received payment for milk from the DDC and private dairies for a long time.

Agreements have been reached multiple times to address their various demands including payment for milk but they have not been implemented, the farmers said.

During the House of Representatives meeting held on Wednesday, lawmakers also drew the attention of the government to pay the dairy farmers for milk on time.