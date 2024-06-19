Cop shoots himself dead on Parliament building premises

A police constable deployed for security at the Federal Parliament building at New Baneshwar, Kathmandu, shot himself on Wednesday.

According to Superintendent of Police Nawaraj Adhikari, spokesperson for the Kathmandu Police Range, police constable Ajit Gole shot himself in the forehead with his service rifle inside a toilet near Gate No. 2 in the western part of the Parliament building on Wednesday morning.

Gole was found dead at 8:15 AM Wednesday, SP Adhikari said.

Spokesperson for the Federal Parliament Secretariat Ekram Giri also confirmed the policeman’s death.

Gole hails from Melung Rural Municipality-4, Dolakha.

SP Adhikari said that further investigation into the incident was ongoing.