KMC rescues children from canteens of three ministries inside Singha Durbar (Pictures)

The Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) has rescued children engaged in labor from the canteens of different ministries inside the Singha Durbar complex.

A KMC team rescued five children working at the canteens of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology; the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation; and the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies inside the Singha Durbar on Wednesday.

KMC had recently issued a public notice prohibiting the use of children under 16 years of age in labor. It has started a campaign to rescue such children after finding that child labor was still continuing in many places.

The metropolitan city has already rescued children put to labor in various places. The rescued children are being kept at the Manav Sewa Ashram.