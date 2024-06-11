Judge Bhuwan Giri jailed for seven years, fined Rs 300,000 in rape case

Suspended judge Bhuwan Giri, who was found guilty of rape in May, has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

A bench of Kathmandu District Court Judge Durga Prasad Bhusal announced a jail term of seven years for Bhusal in the rape case and fined him Rs 300,000 on Monday, according to the court’s information office Melish Baskota.

The fine amount will be deposited in a fund under the Crime Victims Protection Act and the victim will be provided compensation through the fund, Baskota added.

Judge Bhusal’s bench had ruled Giri guilty in a rape case on May 26 and set a sentencing hearing for Monday to determine the punishment.

On April 3, a joint bench of Supreme Court Justices Hari Prasad Phuyal and Til Prasad Shrestha had remanded Giri to custody in the rape case. Giri absconded after the court’s order but surrendered himself before the Kathmandu District Court on April 15. He has been in Dilli Bazar Prison since then.

Giri’s wife had filed a marital rape complaint against him when he was the district judge in Kapilvastu. The Judicial Council had suspended him after a case was filed against him in court following an investigation into the complaint.