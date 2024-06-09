Students of Mahendra Morang Campus vandalize and torch vehicle of Koshi Province Planning Commission

Students of Mahendra Morang Campus in Biratnagar of Morang have vandalized and set fire to a vehicle of the Koshi Province Planning Commission.

Students who had gathered in front of the college on Sunday morning threw stones at a vehicle belonging to the Koshi Province Planning Commission and set it on fire.

On Friday, Morang Police had arrested six students on the charge of vandalism in Rangeli Municipality of Morang and attacking municipal police.

Police have initiated action against them for indecent behavior. Students of Mahendra Morang vandalized and torched the vehicle on Sunday in protest against the police action.

According to police, a group of students that had reached the Rangeli Municipality office on Thursday afternoon vandalized property accusing private schools of charging arbitrary fees and the municipality of not controlling it. They also attacked the municipal police at the time, police said.