SC issues mandamus ordering affiliation to B&C Medical College within 15 days

The Supreme Court (SC) has issued mandamus ordering affiliation for B&C Medical College within 15 days.

The joint bench of Justices Kumar Chudal and Saranga Subedi on March 15 had ordered that the medical college be given affiliation if it has completed due procedures.

The full text of that verdict has issued mandamus ordering the Kathmandu University, Dhulikhel, the Medical Education Commission and other defendants to give B&C Medical College affiliation within 15 days in a way to allow the college to admit students for MBBS before the start of new academic session.

Promoter of B&C Medical College Durga Prasai had filed a writ petition in the Apex Court demanding B&C Medical College be given affiliation.