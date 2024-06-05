Audio published on Sidha Kura fake: Police

Police have concluded that the audio published as part of the “Dark File” series on sidhakura.com, a news website, is fake.

Nepal Police had formed a six-member committee headed by Deputy Inspector General Nabinda Aryal, chief of the Cyber Bureau, to investigate the audio content of the “Dark File” series as per the Supreme Court’s order. The committee has concluded that the audio is fake.

The committee was initially given 15 days but it took additional time to complete its investigation before handing its report to the Police Headquarters. The report has already been submitted to the Supreme Court.

According to a source at the Supreme Court, the investigation report states that Raj Kumar Timilsina, who provided the audio to Sidha Kura, had recorded the audio himself on the morning of April 17 and emailed it the same evening.

The report mentions that only Timilsina’s voice matched while none of the other voices named in the audio content matched during examination, the source added.

Police had also visited the place where the audio was said to have been recorded.

On April 26, Sidha Kura published audiovisual content claiming that former and incumbent Supreme Court, some senior advocates and heads of media houses had held a meeting to dismiss moret than 400 corruption cases.

The Supreme Court then filed a contempt of court case against the website’s publisher and editor. Sidha Kura removed the content after the case was filed.