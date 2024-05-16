36 Nepalis held captive in Kashmir for 3 months rescued

Thirty-six Nepalis have been rescued after being held captive for nearly three months in the Indian state of Kashmir.

They were freed and brought to New Delhi from Kashmir on Tuesday by the Nepali Embassy in Delhi and Kin India, an Indian social organization working to end human trafficking and gender-based violence.

The victims had gone to Kashmir from different villages of Sarlahi, Mahottari and Dhanusha districts in search of work. They were lured with the promise of good pay and held captive after reaching Kashmir.

According to the victims, the contractor confiscated their cash, citizenship certificates and mobile phones once they reached Kashmir and made them work without pay. The victims said that the contractor would also physically assault and threaten them.

One of the rescued workers, Dinesh Paswan of Sarlahi said that they were not even given proper food to eat.

Another worker Ranjit Chaudhary of Dhanusha said that the contractor would even threaten to kill them.

All the Nepali workers were held captive in one room.

Saroj Ray, a social activist, had taken the initiative to rescue the workers.

The workers were rescued after nearly three months of captivity and brought to Delhi with the help of the Nepali Embassy in Delhi, Crime Branch, and the Central Reserve Police Force.

Preparations are on to bring them back to Nepal after completing the legal process.

Two of the accused, Mukhtaqim Alam and Mohammad Sajjad, have been arrested. Two others, Jamal Mansuri and Malim Mansuri, are absconding. A case has been filed against them.

(News Agency Nepal)