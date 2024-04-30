SC orders Sidhakura to remove material about its justices

The Supreme Court (SC) has ordered sidhakura.com to remove the news report published a few days back incriminating SC justices within 24 hours of receiving the order.

The bench of Justices Nahakul Subedi and Tek Prasad Dhungana conducting a hearing on the report prepared by the SC administration has also instructed the online to not publish any follow-up material or rebroadcast the material.

It has also ordered that publisher of sidhakura.com Yuvaraj Kandel and its editor Nabin Dhungana be produced before the court.

The report prepared by SC Deputy Registrar and Joint Spokesperson Govinda Ghimire called for contempt of court proceedings against publisher Kandel and editor Dhungana pointing that the online prepared and broadcast misleading and contemptuous materials including one titled ‘Sting operation of meeting including SC justice for dismissing over 400 corruption cases’.

Senior advocate Purnaman Shakya advocate Mohna Ansari and others arguing on the SC administration's report on Monday demanded that the issue be investigated and action taken if it were contemptuous.

The SC administration's report also demanded an SC order for immediate removal of what it said was misleading and false materials from the online as well as the social media including YouTube.

It further demanded that those involved in preparing the materials and broadcasting that be summoned to the SC and questioned.

Pointing that it was also a criminal act the report also demanded instruction to the authorities concerned for necessary action.