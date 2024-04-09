7 Nepalis killed, 2 seriously injured in road accident in India

Seven Nepalis have been killed and two more seriously injured in a road accident in India early Tuesday morning.

The seven Nepalis and an Indian driver died when a pickup van going to Mahendranagar of Nepal from Unchakot in Nainital, India fell into a 150-meter-deep gorge in Nainital on Tuesday, according to The Indian Express.

“The SDRF team took immediate action after reaching the spot and launched a relief and rescue operation by descending into a deep ditch about 150 meters below. While conducting a joint rescue operation with the local people and the police, the SDRF team took out the bodies of 8 people who died in the incident, and 2 other injured were taken out and sent to a hospital,” the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) of Uttarakhand said in a statement.

The Indian Express has identified the deceased as Vishram Chaudhary (50), Antaram Chaudhary (40), Gopal Basnyat (60), Udairam Chaudhary (55), Vinod Chaudhary (30), Tilak Chaudhary (45), Dheeraj Chaudhary (45) and Indian driver Rajendra Kumar, resident of Betalghat, Nainital.