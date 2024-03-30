Five killed as taxi plunges into Trishuli River

At least five people died as a taxi plunged into the Trishuli River on Saturday morning.

The taxi (Ba 2 Ja 4196) fell from the road into the Trishuli River at Simaldhara in Ichchakamana Rural Municipality-5 of Chitwan district at 7 AM Saturday when it was heading to Gorkha from Kathmandu along the Prithvi Highway.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Shree Ram Bhandari at District Police Office, Chitwan, five of the six people traveling in the taxi died in the accident while one is missing.

The deceased are 35-year-old taxi driver Arjun Shirmal, 41-year-old Harimaya Rokaya, 70-year-old Junkiri Rokaya, 29-year-old Anjana Rokaya and nine-year-old Agaman Nagarkoti. All five are from Gorkha Municipality-7, Gorkha.

Eighteen-year-old Diwas Rokaya, also from Gorkha Municipality-7, is still missing. DSP Bhandari said that a team is searching for him.

The bodies of the five deceased have been pulled out of the river.