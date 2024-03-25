Give affiliation to B&C Medical College: SC

The Supreme Court (SC) has ordered affiliation for B&C Medical College if the latter has completed due procedures.

The joint bench of Justices Kumar Chudal and Saranga Subedi on Monday has ordered that the medical college be given affiliation if it has completed due procedures, according to Communication Expert with the SC Govinda Prasad Ghimire.

Ghimire has told Setopati that the written order has yet to arrive but the writ demanded by promoter of B&C Medical College Durga Prasai has been issued.

Prasai had filed a writ petition in the Apex Court demanding B&C Medical College be given affiliation.