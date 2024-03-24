Holi at Basantapur (Pictures)

Holi, or Phagu Purnima, the Hindu festival of colors, is being celebrated with great fanfare in the hilly and mountainous regions of the country on Sunday.

In Basantapur of Kathmandu, youths have arrived in large numbers since morning to celebrate the festival by smearing each other with colored powders and splashing each other with colored water. Many foreigners are also taking part in the the celebrations.

The festival signifies the victory of good over evil and also marks the arrival of spring, which is why it is also known as Basanta Utsav.

The Terai region of Nepal celebrates Holi on Monday.

Here are some pictures of the Holi celebrations at Basantapur.