NRB fires Mint Division Director Thaneshwar Acharya for abusing female employee

Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) has dismissed Thaneshwar Acharya, director of the bank’s Mint Division, after finding him guilty of abusing a senior female employee.

A source told Setopati that Acharya has been removed from service with effect from Tuesday.

The Human Resources Management Department of NRB dismissed Acharya as per the employee regulations citing repeated breach of employee discipline, the source added.

A senior female employee had lodged a complaint with the NRB administration accusing Acharya of abusing her and demanding action against him for the same.

Acharya was accused of abusing the female employee at a stress management event organized for NRB’s high-ranking officials on January 12.

NRB had relieved Acharya of responsibilities immediately and formed an inquiry committee after receiving the complaint.

Acharya was found guilty during investigation and dismissed from service after the committee found his clarification unsatisfactory.