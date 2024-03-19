At least six killed, 25 injured in Baglung bus accident

At least six people were killed in a bus accident in Baglung district on Monday evening.

According to Superintendent of Police Rishi Ram Kandel, chief of Baglung police, at least six people died and more than 25 others were injured when a passenger night bus (registration number Bagmati Pradesh 01-006 Kha 3879) heading to Kathmandu from Rukum West along the Mid-hill Highway met with an accident at Jaulepani in Nisikhola Rural Municipality-6 of Baglung at around 5:30 PM Monday.

Police said that the number of deceased and injured in the accident could go up.

SP Kandel said that rescue operation is ongoing.

According to Chairman of Nisikhola Rural Municipality Surya Bahadur Gharti, who has reached the crash site, it is not yet certain how many people were traveling in the bus.

Gharti said that the bus driver also died in the accident, adding that the number of deceased and injured passengers could rise as the accident occurred in a steep and forested area. He said that they were still searching for missing passengers.

The injured have been taken to the primary health center in Burtibang for treatment.

The identities of those killed or injured in the accident have yet to be ascertained.