Two bodyguards of Durga Prasai arrested with gun from Supreme Court premises

Two bodyguards of medical entrepreneur Durga Prasai have been arrested with a weapon from the Supreme Court premises in Kathmandu.

Superintendent of Police Nawaraj Adhikari at District Police Range, Kathmandu, said that Prasai’s bodyguards Deepak Khadka and Ram Kumar Dhimal were arrested on Monday morning.

A police team led by Inspector Bijay Bhandari found a gun in their possession during a search at the main entrance of the Supreme Court when they were entering the court for Prasai’s hearing at around 10:50 AM Monday.

The police team recovered an automatic gun, two small magazines, two big magazines, one magazine holder and 100 rounds of bullet inside a black bag from the two.

Police said that they also found a weapons license issued by the District Administration Office, Jhapa.