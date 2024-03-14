Inquiry commission on gold smuggling submits report to Home Minister Lamichhane

The Inquiry Commission on Gold Smuggling submitted its report to Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane on Thursday.

The 485-page report has 13 sections, according to the commission’s chairman Dilli Raj Acharya.

The commission has investigated into the 60 kilograms of gold smuggled in disguise of brake shoes and nine kilograms as e-cigarettes.

It has also conducted field inspection of seven different customs points including the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) and the Rasuwagadhi border point. It has again collected statements of 33 charged in the two cases of gold smuggling.

The report has recommended reforms in laws and infrastructure, and the policies that need be adopted to control gold smuggling, according to Acharya.

The government had formed the four-strong commission on October 2, 2023 to investigate on the cases of gold smuggling with a deadline of three months that was later extended by two months.