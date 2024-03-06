Police detain usury victims trying to demonstrate at Baluwatar

Police have detained 13 usury victims who had reached Baluwatar to stage a demonstration on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police Nawaraj Adhikari, spokesperson for District Police Range, Kathmandu, said that they were detained from Baluwatar at 11:45 AM Wednesday.

The usury victims were detained as they were trying to enter a prohibited zone, he added.

The usury victims had planned to hold a protest march from Bhrikuti Mandap to Baluwatar via Jamal and Naxal. After the police stopped them at Bhrikuti Mandap, some usury victims had reached gate no. 3 of the prime minister’s residence at Baluwatar.