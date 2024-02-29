Chief administrative officer inquires about clash between KMC Police and street vendors

Kathmandu Metropolitan City’s Chief Administrative Officer Pradeep Pariyar has made inquiries about the clash that took place between KMC Police and street vendors on Wednesday evening.

Pariyar called KMC Police chief SSP Rajunath Pandey on Thursday morning and inquired about the incident.

Street vendors and KMC Police personnel were involved in a clash at Sundhara on Wednesday evening. Eleven people were injured in the incident.

SSP Pandey told Setopati that the incident occurred as the KMC Police personnel were trying to defend themselves. He said that they used force and baton-charged the street vendors after the latter pelted stones at them.

KMC Police has been widely criticized after a video showing KMC Police personnel brutally thrashing street vendors went viral on social media.

Chief Administrative Officer Pariyar did not comment about the incident.