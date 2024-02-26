Govt invites usury victims for dialogue

The government has summoned usury victims for dialogue.

It has formed a team under Joint Secretary at the Home Ministry Rudra Prasad Pandit and invited the victims for dialogue. Issuing a statement on Sunday, the Home Ministry has summoned the victims for dialogue forming a team of up to five members.

The victims, who have arrived in Kathmandu from different parts of the country, have started Kathmandu-centric agitation from Sunday stating that the government has not implemented its prior deal reached with them.

The usury victims arrived in Kathmandu on Wednesday from as far as Kakarbhitta in the east and Mahendranagar in the west after a journey of 1,175 km on foot spanning 23 days.

They say that they are in Kathmandu seeking justice again as the government has not implemented the agreement with usury victims, adding that they won’t return home until they get justice.

The usury victims had held an agitation in Kathmandu in the past as well. The government had then formed an inquiry commission on the issue last April.

The commission headed by former judge Gauri Bahadur Karki has already submitted its report to the government along with its suggestions and conclusions after studying the matter for eight months.

According to the report, settlements have been reached in 5,000 of the around 28,000 complaints lodged with the commission in the intervening period while it is the responsibility of the government to decide the rest.

But the usury victims say that they are in Kathmandu again as their demands have not been addressed despite the commission’s recommendations.