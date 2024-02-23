Usury victims hold protest march in Kathmandu (Pictures)

Usury victims who have arrived in Kathmandu from different parts of the country seeking justice held a protest march from Tribhuvan Park at Thankot to Bhrikuti Mandap on Friday.

The usury victims say that the government has not implemented the agreement reached with them earlier.

They plan to hold a corner meeting at Bhadrakali and draw the government’s attention to their sufferings.

They had earlier planned to announce their demands in front of the Singha Durbar gate but the police did not let them go past the City Hall.

The usury victims arrived in Kathmandu on Wednesday from as far as Kakarbhitta in the east and Mahendranagar in the west after a journey of 1,175 km on foot spanning 23 days.

They say that they are in Kathmandu seeking justice again as the government has not implemented the agreement with usury victims, adding that they won’t return home until they get justice.

They usury victims had held an agitation in Kathmandu in the past as well. The government had then formed an inquiry commission on the issue last April.

The commission headed by former judge Gauri Bahadur Karki has already submitted its report to the government along with its suggestions and conclusions after studying the matter for eight months.

According to the report, settlements have been reached in 5,000 of the around 28,000 complaints lodged with the commission in the intervening period while it is the responsibility of the government to decide the rest.

But the usury victims say that they are in Kathmandu again as their demands have not been addressed despite the commission’s recommendations.