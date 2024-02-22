I killed everyone and am going to die: Man confessed to brother-in-law

A man from Swoyambhu, Kathmandu has killed his daughter, wife and granddaughter of the wife’s former husband, and then committed suicide.

Bodies of Ishwori Shrestha, 39, her daughter Anisha Shrestha, eight, and granddaughter of Ishwori’s former husband Shivani Shrestha, two, at their rented flat in Nagarjun Ward No 6, Swoyambhu Wednesday morning.

They were attacked with domestic weapons, according to Chief with the Crime Investigation Office of the Nepal Police SSP Somendra Singh Rathour.

An investigating officer deployed at the crime scene said that Ishwori’s husband Raju Shrestha, 37, called his brother in law in the morning confessing that he had killed everyone and was now going to die. “The police were informed after the call was made to the brother-in-law,” the officer revealed.

A search team led by SSP Rathour then found Raju’s body hanging from a tree at the Harisiddhi Jungle (below White Gumba) in Nagarjun-3, according to SP Rabindra Regmi. The spot is around two kilometers away from the rented apartment.

The police have yet to find out the reason that triggered the tragic incident and is investigating about that.