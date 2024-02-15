10 killed in bus accident in Kapilvastu

Ten persons have been killed in a bus accident near Surahi bridge at Shivaraj Municipality 1 of Kapilvastu Thursday morning.

The passenger bus (Su-Pa-Pra-02-001 Kha 0098) belonging to Mahakali Yatayat and going to Kathmandu from Mahendranagar fell almost 200 meters down to the river from the highway at around 12:15 in the morning.

Ten persons have been killed and 30 injured in the accident. Nine of them were referred to Butwal for treatment immediately after the accident.

All the 10 victims have been identified.

Anil Tandukar of Kirtipur Municipality 3, Kathmandu who was seated inside the driver’s cabin told Setopati that the bus was not in high speed and the accident occurred when the driver tried to change gears. “There were two big noises when the driver tried to change gears. He could not control the bus after that. The bus started to veer to one side of the road and then to the other side after that,” according to Tandukar.

The driver put off the lights inside the bus as the passengers started to scream after the bus lost control. “We knew about the accident only when the bus suddenly fell in the river after that.”