Eight killed in Palpa jeep accident

Eight people have been killed in a jeep accident in Palpa district.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Subarna Shrestha at District Police Office, Palpa, eight people died when a jeep met with an accident at Shikhar Danda in Tinau Rural Municipality-6 on Tuesday afternoon.

He said that eight bodies have been recovered from the accident site.

The accident occurred at around 4:45 PM Tuesday when the jeep (Lu Kha 1 Ja 2371) was heading toward Shikhar Danda from Dumre with passengers.

Ward chair of Tinau-6 Tom Bahadur Pun also confirmed the death of eight people in the accident. He said that 15 others injured in the accident have been rescued and taken to hospital for treatment.

Accordingn to Sub-inspector of Police Raj Kumar Chapagain at District Traffic Police Office, Palpa, the injured have been rescued and taken to Lumbini Medical College.

The injured and deceased have not been identified yet. According to police, most of the injured are in critical condition.