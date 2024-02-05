Headquarters sends back resignation of DIG Chand, to return to duty next week

The Nepal Police headquarters has sent back the resignation of chief of the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) DIG Arjun Chand.

Chand had resigned on Friday over displeasure at recommendation of the probe committee to take action against police personnel including two officers following the recent fight between the police and immigration officials at the TIA.

The resignation letter, that reached the human resource department at the headquarters on Monday, has been sent back pointing that the process and format of resignation do not comply with the standards.

Chand talked with IGP Basanta Bahadur Kunwar, who is his batchmate, in the intervening period. Many AIGs had also advised Chand to reconsider his resignation.

Chand is now on a leave following recommendation by his seniors to not resign. “He is on leave for 7-8 days. He will report for duty after that,” a Nepal Police headquarters source told Setopati.