UML lawmaker Basanta Nembang takes ill, to be flown to Kathmandu

CPN-UML leader Basanta Nembang has taken ill in Taplejung and will be brought to Kathmandu for further treatment.

Nembang, who is Taplejung incharge of the party, suddenly became sick while in Taplejung to attend a party program. He suffered hemiplegia, paralysis affecting only one side of the body, at around 11:30 Wednesday morning.

Nembang, who was elected to the House of Representatives (HoR) from Panchthar in the last election, had gone to the adjoining district to attend meeting of the party’s district committee

He has been taken to the District Hospital for treatment and preparations are on to bring him to Kathmandu on a helicopter for further treatment, according to UML Secretary Yogesh Bhattarai.