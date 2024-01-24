Traders protest against KMC's parking ban in New Road (Pictures)

Traders in New Road have taken to the street over the Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC)’s decision to ban parking on the streets in New Road area.

KMC imposed a ban on parking on the streets in New Road area from Tuesday. It has also put up “No Parking” signs on the streets of New Road.

KMC Police chief Raju Nath Pandey said that KMC has made arrangements for free parking facility at Kathmandu Tower for vehicle owners who need to visit New Road.

Three hundred four-wheelers and 700 two-wheelers can be parked at Kathmandu Tower, Pandey added.

Btu traders in New Road say that KMC banned parking in the area without providing a proper alternative.

They say that the ban on parking will hamper business in New Road. They claim that revenue collection will also be hit if that happens.

The traders closed their shops and gathered at Juddha Salik to stage a protest on Wednesday.

They had pulled down their shutters in protest against the ban on Tuesday too.

Those protesting against the KMC’s move also include New Road’s locals, social organizations, business organizations and other stakeholders.