District Judge Parshuram Bhattarai resigns following investigation by Judicial Council

District Court Judge Parshuram Bhattarai, who was investigated by the Judicial Council, has resigned.

Bhattarai has furnished resignation to the chief justice through the Judicial Council, according to Supreme Court (SC) Deputy Spokesperson Govinda Ghimire. “He has resigned on Friday. But the process on that has yet to move forward,” Ghimire added.

The Judicial Council had been investigating Bhattarai and two other district court judges Ambika Niraula and Raj Kumar Koirala. The Judicial Council initiated additional investigation forming a committee after preliminary investigations on the complaints received against them.

The committee formed under SC Justice Ananda Mohan Bhattarai, and including Justices Prakash Dhungana and Til Prasad Shrestha submitted its report Friday after completing investigations.