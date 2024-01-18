Durga Prasai manhandled in Baglung, one arrested

Medical entrepreneur Durga Prasai has been manhandled during an event in Baglung.

A man assaulted Prasai when he was attending an event organized by his campaign in Baglung’s district headquarters at around 2 PM Thursday. The man manhandled Prasai when he was walking up to the stage.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Madan KC at District Police Office, Baglung, said that the man has been arrested.

According to DSP KC, the arrested man is Ramkanta Gautam, 37, of Baglung Municipality-7. It is not clear yet why he assaulted Prasai, DSP KC added.

In October last year, some youths had smeared soot on Prasai in Kathmandu.