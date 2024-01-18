Man, suspected of killing son for complaining about him raping daughter, arrested

The father, who allegedly killed his son in west Surkhet for lodging a complaint accusing the former of raping his younger sister, has been arrested.

The police, that reached the spot with sniffer dogs after receiving information about recovery of the body of the 21-year-old youth near a goat pen of his house at around one Tuesday morning, after preliminary investigations had concluded that the youth was murdered. The youth was attacked with a sharp weapon. An axe was recovered from the spot.

The youth’s younger sister was found injured at the spot where the body was found.

The youth had lodged the rape complaint against the father four months back after his sister confided about the incident with her brother. The siblings stayed alone at the house and their father, who worked in India, had raped his daughter when he was home on holidays last September.

The police have arrested the father from Tikapur of Kailali at around 10:30 Thursday morning, according to Nepal Police Spokesperson DIG Bhim Prasad Dhakal.

The Surkhet Police is investigating the case forming a team.