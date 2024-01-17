Father suspected of killing son for complaining about him raping daughter

A youth has allegedly been murdered in west Surkhet by his father for lodging a complaint accusing the latter of raping his younger sister.

The police, that reached the spot with sniffer dogs after receiving information about recovery of body of the 21-year-old near his house at around one Tuesday morning, following preliminary investigations have concluded that the youth was murdered. “The nature of incident shows that it was a murder. He was attacked with a sharp weapon. An axe has also been recovered nearby,” a police officer who reached the spot told Setopati.

The youth’s younger sister was found injured at the spot where the body was found.

The youth had lodged the rape complaint against the father four months back after his sister confided about the incident with her brother. The siblings stayed alone at the house and their father, who worked in India, had allegedly raped his daughter when he was home on holidays last September.

The police have revealed that they have information that the father, who had absconded to India after the incident, has recently returned to Nepal. They have estimated that the father has murdered his son to avenge the rape complaint.