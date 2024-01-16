One more Nepali killed fighting for Russia

One more Nepali serving in the Russian forces has been killed in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Raman Baral, information officer of Dudhpokhari Rural Municipality, Lamjung, said that 32-year-old Sajan Gurung of Dudhpokhari-1 died in the war.

According to Baral, Gurung had joined the Russian forces and died while fighting in the war against Ukraine.

Gurung’s friends had informed his family about his death a few days ago, Baral added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, however, has not confirmed the death yet.