Rape-accused Judge Bhuwan Giri's wife attempts self-immolation at SC premises

Wife of rape-accused Judge Bhuwan Giri has attempted self-immolation in Kathmandu on Sunday.

His wife reached the Supreme Court (SC) premises Sunday afternoon and tried self-immolation sprinkling kerosene on herself. She was rescued by the police and taken to the Bir Hospital.

She has lodged a case of marital rape against Giri and has been demanding that he be kept in custody.

Giri was arrested on April 11, 2023 following issue of an arrest warrant by the Kapilvastu District Court six days earlier after his wife lodged a rape complaint. But he was released on bail of Rs 275,000.

She had taken a complaint with Kapilvastu Police in November 2022 claiming that Giri had raped her but the police had initially refused to lodge the complaint.

She had later complained with the National Women’s Commission, the National Human Rights Commission and the Judicial Council.

She had also repeatedly demonstrated in front of the SC demanding Judge Giri be arrested.