Sandeep Lamichhane sentenced to eight years in prison for rape

Cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane, who was found guilty of raping a girl, has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

A bench of Kathmandu District Court Judge Shishir Dhakal on Wednesday announced a jail sentence of eight years for Lamichhane in the rape case, according to the court’s information officer Chandra Panthi.

Panthi said that the court has also ordered fined Lamichhane Rs 300,000 and ordered him to pay a compensation of Rs 200,000 to the victim.

On December 29, Judge Dhakal’s bench found Lamichhane guilty of raping a girl. Judge Dhakal ruled that Lamichhane had raped the girl taking advantage of her poor financial status.

But the court refused, on the basis of different documents, the claims that the girl was a minor at the time of rape.

A 17-year-old girl filed a rape complaint against Lamichhane at the Gaushala Police Circle on September 6, 2022.

The girl complained that Lamichhane took her out to different places of Bhaktapur and Kathmandu on August 21, a day before Lamichhane left for the bilateral series with Kenya.

She accused Lamichhane of raping her multiple times in room number 305 of a hotel in Kathmandu Metropolitan City Ward Number 9 that night.

The girl claimed in her complaint that she had gone to Nagarkot with Lamichhane on August 17 after being introduced to him through a friend.

Lamichhane left to play in the Caribbean Premier League on August 22 after leading the team to a 3-2 victory in the five-match Twenty20 series against Kenya. Rohit Kumar Paudel then led the Nepali team in the one-dayers in his absence.

An arrest warrant was issued against Lamichhane on September 8 and the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) suspended him from the national team the same day after issuance of the arrest warrant.

Nepal Police later also issued a diffusion notice against him through Interpol on September 26.