Curfew in Barahathawa Municipality of Sarlahi has been extended until Monday morning as tensions continue to run high due to dispute over the upgrading of the primary health center in the municipality.

Issuing an order on Monday, Sarlahi’s Chief District Officer Komal Prasad Adhikari has imposed curfew in the municipality area from 12:45 PM Sunday to 8 AM Monday.

Jay Shankar Sah, 30, of Barahathawa-6, died when police opened fire during a protest on Friday. He was shot in the head. The District Administration Office, however, said that it had not given any orders to open fire.

Sah’s body has been kept on the street since Friday, with protestors, Sah’s kin and security personnel guarding his body.

Assistant Chief District Officer Hom Prasad Ghimire said that the administration is ready to address most of the protestors' demands but some demands cannot be met immediately. He added that efforts are being made to reach an agreement through continuous discussions.

Superintendent of Police Prabin Dhital at District Police Office, Sarlahi, said that Senior Head Constable Sonelal Yadav, who opened fire during the protest, has been summoned from Area Police Office, Barahathawa, for questioning.

“An additional team was deployed following reports that the mayor’s house had been vandalized and set on fire,” SP Dhital said. “He (Yadav) has said that he opened fire in self-defense then. We are investigating.”

Yadav has told the police that he was able to reach the protest venue only after firing a few rounds in the air.

DSP Dhital said that the police are also preparing to suspend Yadav.

The Home Ministry has also formed a three-member committee headed by Joint Secretary Thaneshwar Gautam to investigate the incident. Deputy Inspector General Surendra Mainali and Investigation Director at the National Investigation Department Bhim Bahadur Budhathoki are members of the committee.

The committee has been given seven days to submit its report.