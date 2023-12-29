Youth killed after torching of minister's vehicle

A youth has been killed following torching of the vehicle of Physical Infrastructure and Transport Minister Prakash Jwala on Friday.

The protestors demonstrating about the issue of Employment Permit System (EPS) clashed with security persons around Gwarko area of Lalitpur after torching Minister Jwala’s vehicle (Ba 2 Jha 5861) at Balkumari of Lalitpur Friday noon.

Sujan Raut, around 23, has breathed his last at the KIST Hospital in Imadole, according to Chief Operating Officer of KIST Amish Pathak.

Raut was taken to hospital after being found fallen on the road in Balkumari. He had bruises on his chest.

The medical team at the hospital tried cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for around 45 minutes but to no avail. He was declared dead at around 1:45 in the afternoon.

A large number of Nepal Police and Armed Police Force (APF) personnel have been deployed around Balkumari and Gwarko areas.