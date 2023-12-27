Senior advocate Surendra Bhandari's wife moves court accusing him of physical, mental and sexual violence

Wife of senior advocate Surendra Bhandari has moved the Lalitpur District Court accusing him of refusing to register their marriage of six years and perpetrating physical and mental violence against her.

Janaki Pandey has filed a case demanding her relation with him be established pointing that he has refused to register their marriage, and another separate case accusing him of perpetrating physical, mental, financial and sexual violence.

She has demanded an order for protection claiming that Bhandari has threatened to kill her and troubled her parents. She has told Setopati that hearing for the application demanding that order has been scheduled for Thursday.

Pandey, who is also an advocate by training, had also moved the National Women Commission in November. The National Women Commission then advised her to seek legal remedy.

Pandey has claimed that they had a traditional marriage in presence of family members on February 2, 2018 after Bhandari divorced his second wife, and she has been staying at his house in Sainbu, Lalitpur since then.

She has added that Bhandari proposed to register the marriage mentioning that it happened in the current year when she had to update her personal details for the National Identity Card as a married woman to renew her passport when she had to go to Switzerland around eight months back.

"He refused to register the marriage when I asked why it should not be registered with the real date now when we have stayed together as husband and wife for so many years and the marriage can be registered mentioning the real date of marriage," she has stated.