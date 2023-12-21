PM Dahal instructs to cut connection to delinquent customers with dedicated and trunk lines

Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal has instructed the Energy Ministry to revoke hydropower license of those who have sat on the license without developing the projects.

“Getting license and holding projects but not working is harmful to the country,” PM Dahal said addressing the meeting for review of and instruction to the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, and the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation at the Singha Durbar on Thursday. “There is no need for us to be flexible here. Those should be revoked by formulating certain criteria. Do that work.”

He has also instructed the authorities concerned to cut power connection to those who have yet to pay electricity tariffs. “The revenue system should be managed by cutting connection to big customers who have outstanding dues. Therefore, don’t compromise with anyone on this. Immediately cut connection to these who have dedicated and trunk lines. Let us move toward recovering all dues starting from the big ones.”

He has also instructed the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology to simplify the policy for advertisement and to protect the media industry at a time when the country’s economy is facing problems.

He has also directed the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation to work on irrigation to raise agricultural productivity pointing that the issue of irrigation is deeply connected with agriculture.