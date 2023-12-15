Demonstration against declaration of Maitighar as prohibited zone (Pictures)

Civil society leaders organized a demonstration on Friday against the declaration of Maitighar Mandal as a prohibited zone.

Campaigners associated with the Brihat Nagarik Andolan, loan-sharking victims who have been continuing their agitation at the Shanti Batika, family members and others demanding justice for Arati Sah marched from Ratna Park to the Bhadrakali Temple in Kathmandu as part of their protest on Friday afternoon.

The District Administration Office, Kathmandu, on November 22 declared Maitighar a prohibited zone for a month in view of possible clashes between medical entrepreneur Durga Prasai’s group and National Youth Federation Nepal, the youth wing of CPN-UML. Demonstrations have been taking place at the Shanti Batika since then.

Civil society leaders demonstrated against the decision saying such declarations of prohibited zones violated freedom of speech.

Here are some pictures of the demonstration.