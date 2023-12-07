Under secretary slaps officer for omitting name in report

Under Secretary at the Federal Parliament Secretariat Ram Prasad Gaire has slapped officer Sirjana Tandukar for omitting the former’s name from a report.

“He (Gaire) went to the records department at around 10:45 in the morning and came out after slapping officer Tandukar saying ‘aren’t you the one who spoiled my work?’” a staffer told Setopati.

Tandukar underwent health checkup after the incident and the medical report confirmed that she was manhandled, according to the staffer.

Officer Tandukar has already informed Deputy Speaker Indira Rana Magar that she has been manhandled.

Spokesperson at the Federal Parliament Secretariat Ek Nath Giri told Setopati that he was looking into the incident.