Six Nepalis killed while serving Russian Army

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed death of six Nepali nationals while serving for the Russian Army that is currently fighting a war after invading Ukraine in February 2022.

The ministry issuing a press release on Monday has identified the deceased as Sandip Thapaliya of Gorkha, Rupak Karki of Banganga-1, Kapilvastu, Dewan Rai of Pokhara, Kaski, Pitam Karki of Putali Bazar, Syangja, Raj Kumar Roka of Melung-6, Dolakha, and Ganga Raj Moktan of Ilam-5, Ilam.

The ministry reiterating its position stated through its press release issued on August 1 has also stressed that the government does not provide permission for recruitment in any foreign army apart from those in a few countries as per traditional agreements.

The statement has added that the Russian government has been requested to immediately send bodies of the killed combatants and compensate their grieving families, and not to recruit any Nepali in the Russian Army and immediately send them back to Nepal if there are any.

The ministry has also stated that the government has been taking initiative to bring back Bibek Khatri who is currently in Ukrainian custody.

It has also urged Nepali citizens—apart from those traveling to Russia for government works, on scholarships or business activities—to travel there only after obtaining No Objection Certificate from the Department of Consular Services under the ministry.