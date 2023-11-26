The Suryabinayak-Ratna Park express bus service has resumed from Sunday.

The bus service that was stopped less than a month after it started with 25 buses on September 20 has been restarted with some changes, according to Chairman of the Federation of Nepali Transport Entrepreneurs Bijay Bahadur Swar.

Another 11 buses have been added to the service and the buses will now leave every three minutes instead of five as earlier, according to Swar. Changes have also been made in the duration of the service. It earlier used to operate from 9-11 in the morning, and 4-6 in the afternoon but it will now operate from 8:30-10:30 in the morning, and 3:30-5:30 in the afternoon.

He has added that a space around three meters wide would be allotted for the service separating it with traffic cones at the major intersections like Koteshwore and Baneshwore to ensure that other vehicles do not use the space and express buses get to move immediately after the traffic light turns green.