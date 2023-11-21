Rukshana Kapali in BBC 100 Women with Michelle Obama and Amal Clooney

Transgender human rights activist Rukshana Kapali has been included by the BBC in its list of 100 inspiring and influential women from around the world for 2023.

Kapali joins joins former US First Lady Michelle Obama, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, Ballon d'Or-winning footballer Aitana Bonmatí, AI expert Timnit Gebru, feminist icon Gloria Steinem, Hollywood star America Ferrera and beauty mogul Huda Kattan, according to the BBC.

“A member of Nepal's indigenous Newa nation, transgender human rights activist Rukshana Kapali struggled with a lack of information around her identity when she was growing up. She embarked on her own path of self-education around the diversity of gender and sexuality. She came out as a teenager and has been vocal on social media on issues around queer rights,” BBC describes in its profile of Kapali.

“She is currently a third-year law student and is actively involved in the advancement of legal and constitutional rights for LGBTQ+ people in Nepal. Kapali comes from a historically marginalized caste within the Newa ethnicity, the Jugi, and fights against forced evictions of Jugi people from their traditional homes.”

Sapana Roka Magar, who was involved in cremation of unclaimed bodies, was included by the BBC in its list of 100 inspiring and influential women from around the world for 2020. Nepali innovator Bonita Sharma had been included in the list in 2019. Badi leader and provincial assembly member from Far West Province Uma Devi Badi was included in the list in 2018.