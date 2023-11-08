One more arrested in connection with Dolakha's 11 kg gold case

Police have arrested one more person in connection with the 11 kg gold that was recovered from Dolakha in September.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police arrested one Mahima Majhi from Kathmandu on Monday.

According to Superintendent of Police Nawaraj Adhikari, spokesperson for the CIB, Majhi was sent to Dolakha for further investigation on Tuesday.

“Dolakha District Police Office had written to us to arrest the woman, therefore we arrested her,” SP Adhikari said. “We have no knowledge of her role.”

Inspector Dharmesh Kumar Yadav at Dolakha District Police Office said that they had written to the CIB to arrest Majhi after she was found to have been involved in banking transactions.

He said that 14 people have been arrested in connection with the case so far.

Police had recovered 11 kilograms of gold from Bigu Rural Municipality-1 of Dolakha in September. They had initially recovered four kilograms of gold from one Keshar Tamang’s rented room, an additional 3 kg on September 29, and another 4 kg on October 1.