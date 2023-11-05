Bodies of 3 students killed in Israel flown to Surkhet

The bodies of three of the 10 students killed in Israel on October 7 have been flown to Surkhet.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the bodies of Prabesh Bhandari of Sharada Municipality-3, Salyan; Padam Thapa of Lamikhal-8, Doti; and Rajan Phulara of Pachanali, Doti have been flown to Surkhet in a Nepal Army helicopter.

Bhandari’s body will be taken to Dang, and Thapa and Phulara’s bodies to Doti by helicopter.

Ten Nepali students were killed in Kibbutz Alumim, an area in southern Israel near the Gaza Strip, on October 7 when the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel. The students had gone to Israel from Far Western University under the Israeli government’s “Learn and Earn” program.

The government earlier brought the bodies of Ganesh Kumar Nepali of Jayaprithvi-6, Bajhang; Lokendra Singh Dhami of Malikarjun-4, Darchula; Dipesh Raj Bishta of Lekam-5, Darchula; Anand Sah of Sapahi-6, Dhanusha; Narayan Prasad Neupane of Ghodaghodi-4, Kailali; Rajesh Kumar Swarnakar of Madhuwan-1, Sunsari; and Ashish Baniya of Bauniya-3, Kailali from Israel and handed them over to their families.