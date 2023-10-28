Four of a family found dead in Mugu

Four members of the same family have been found dead at Mundu in Chhayanath Rara Municipality-6 of Mugu district.

According to Mugu’s Chief District Officer Mohan Bahadur Thapa, 28-year-old Shreedevi Bohara, her 11-year-old son Manoj Bohara, seven-year-old daughter Apsara Bohara and one-year-old son Rahar Bohara were found dead on Friday.

Thapa said that it is yet to be investigated when the incident took place.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Birendra Thapa, chief of Mugu Police, said that the bodies of the four were found in their home. He added that further investigation into the incident was underway.