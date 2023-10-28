Manang Air pilot injured in chopper crash dies

Captain Prakash Kumar Sedhai, the Manang Air pilot who was severely injured in a helicopter crash in Solukhumbu on October 14, has died.

Issuing a statement on Tuesday, Manang Air said that Sedhai died while undergoing treatment at the National Burns Center in Mumbai of India.

A Manang Air helicopter flown by Sedhai had crashed and caught fire on the morning of October 14 when it was on the way to Lobuche from Lukla in Solukhumbu to rescue passengers stranded at high altitude.

Sedhai is said to have suffered burn injuries on more than 50 percent of his body in the accident. He was airlifted to HAMS Hospital in Kathmandu the same day, and then to Mumbai for further treatment.