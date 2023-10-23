Bodies of 4 Nepali students killed in Israel brought to Dhangadhi

The bodies of four of the 10 Nepali students killed in Israel during an attack by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas two weeks ago have been brought to Dhangadhi in Kailali district.

According to Dhangadhi Airport, the bodies were brought to Dhangadhi in a Nepal Army helicopter on Sunday evening.

Shiva Raj Joshi, information officer at District Administration Office, Kailali, said that all four bodies have been handed over to the students’ families. The local administration has made arrangements for the bodies to be transported to the students’ homes.

Forty-nine students of Far Western University were studying agriculture in Israel under the Israeli government’s “Learn and Earn” program. Ten of them were killed in Kibbutz Alumim, an area in southern Israel near the Gaza Strip, when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7.

According to District Administration Office, Kailali, the bodies of Lokendra Singh Dhami of Malikarjan Rural Municipality-4, Darchula; Dipesh Raj Bishta of Lekam Rural Municipality-5, Darchula; Narayan Prasad Neupane of Ghodaghodhi Municipality-4, Kailali; and Ashish Chaudhary of Joshipur, Kailali, have been handed over to their families.

Neupane’s body was brought to Kathmandu on a Fly Dubai flight on Saturday night, while the bodies of Dhami and Bishta were brought on Sunday morning and Chaudhary’s body arrived in the afternoon.